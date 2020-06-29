BAIL RULING : NGUWAYA KEPT WAITING





DELISH Nguwaya, who is challenging the magistrates’ court decision to deny him bail, will know his fate tomorrow when the High Court is expected to deliver its ruling on his application for bail pending trial.





He is facing charges of allegedly misrepresenting to the Government that his company was a medical firm in an attempt to be awarded tenders for Covid-19 medical supplies using his companies, Drax SAGL and Drax International.





Justice Pisirayi Kwenda last week deferred the bail ruling to yesterday, but postponed it to tomorrow. No reasons were given for the postponement.





Nguwaya was denied bail by Harare magistrate, Ms Vongai Muchuchuti, prompting him to appeal to the High Court.





In denying him bail, Ms Muchuchuti ruled that Nguwaya was a flight risk.





She said the seriousness of the offence which invariably attracts a lengthy custodial sentence in the event of a conviction could induce him to skip bail.





Charges against Nguwaya arose after he allegedly misrepresented that Drax was based in Switzerland, when it was only a consulting company with no experience in the manufacturing of drugs.





Acting on this misrepresentation, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo authorised a US$2 million medicine supply deal through NatPharm.





Nguwaya allegedly did the same using Drax International and won a supply deal worth US$40 million, the court heard.



