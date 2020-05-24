THIS IS PURELY AN MDC POWER STRUGGLE, NOTHING TO DO WITH THE PEOPLE: MOYO





THE former Speaker of Parliament and MDC national chairperson, Lovemore Moyo, has warned brawling MDC officials that they risked losing their relevance unless they urgently heal their rift.





Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday, Moyo described the mindless bloodletting as a “useless power struggle”.





This comes as the two groups loyal to Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe are involved in what has variously also been described as a “zero-sum game” for control of the country’s largest opposition party.





Breaking his silence over the damaging infighting, the respected Moyo said pointedly that the feud had “absolutely nothing to do with serving the long-suffering people of Zimbabwe”.





“The fight between the two formations is purely a power struggle. It’s about fighting for control of the soul of the MDC and (the late) President Morgan Tsvangirai’s political legacy.

“More importantly, it’s about who is who in the MDC leadership,” the now leader of the United Movement for Devolution (UMD) said.





“Unfortunately, there is no winner in the on-going political fight as the two parties will significantly lose the opposition vote, supporters and credibility.





“Actually, Zanu PF will emerge the biggest winner as it stands from a divided and uncoordinated opposition come the 2023 general elections.





“Remember, the 2005 MDC split set a wrong precedent that one can disregard the party constitution, regulations and rules and still remain in charge of the party,” Moyo further told the Daily News On Sunday.





“In this regard, weak party structures capitulated and supported Tsvangirai in defying the national council decision on the Senate participation.





“However, it must be noted that Tsvangirai went on to build a strong and vibrant MDC that performed exceptionally well in elections,” the soft spoken former Matobo legislator said.

“My advice is very simple. Put the interests of the people of Zimbabwe first. Your personal egos and interests will always be accommodated if you deliver electoral victory in plebiscites.





“What you are doing to yourselves, tearing each other apart, especially on social media, makes Zanu PF smile. Focus on the ball.





“None of the two parties is holding the ball. It’s Zanu PF that is currently holding and playing the ball,” Moyo added.





Turning to his own party, he said he was happy with the pace of things.

“I am extremely happy to be part of a devolutionist movement. Our political ideology, mission and vision differ fundamentally from the ones pursued by the MDCs.





“Also, our political approach is based on the concept of provincialism, guided by the principle of supremacy of the provinces.





“Our political approach centres on empowerment of communities. Remember, the factors that led to my resignation from the MDC still exist — like tribalism, marginalisation, inequality, violence and constitutionalism,” Moyo said.



