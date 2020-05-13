SOLDIER BITES WOMAN'S NOSE OVER DEBT





A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) attached to the demining regiment in Dumisa, Chikombedzi, yesterday appeared before Chiredzi magistrate Regis Mawarire facing two charges of biting a woman's nose for trying to recover a debt.





Godfrey Chiwara (32), of St Martins in Harare, is reported to have turned violent when Violet Chauke tried to recover $100 which he had borrowed from her.





The matter has been dragging for almost two years until Chauke wrote a letter of complaint to the Officer-in-Charge Chikombedzi complaining of abuse of her right to justice.





The court heard that sometime in 2018, Chiwara borrowed $100 from Chauke, of Tshovani suburb in Chiredzi, and promised to pay back at the end of November 2018.





When Chauke approached Chiwara for her money, the soldier became elusive and when she finally caught up with him on December 23, 2018, a scuffle ensued, resulting in the soldier biting a chunk of her nose.





The incident happened inside Chikombedzi Police Station. When he realised the extent of the injuries, Chiwara pleaded with the complainant not to report him to the police.





He asked for an out-of-court settlement. Chauke, however refused the offer and immediately reported him, leading to his arrest.





Chauke was admitted to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, where a doctor concluded that she had suffered severe injuries on her nose with loss of nasal cartilage.





After consultation with a specialist doctor at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a plastic surgery, she was told the operation needed US$1 500. This forced her to opt to be operated outside the country.



