SIKHOSANA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

“Cde Sikhosana died a poor man, because he had no time for (personal issues) but he had all his time to the party and by so doing we want to say thank you very much for a job well done. He played his part. On Monday when he was admitted at UBH he called me personally when he got to the hospital around 10 am. He said ‘Sisi, sisi I’m failing to get out of the car, please help me’, and I could sense that there was something wrong, I asked him where he was and he said he was at the car park of the hospital. I quickly phoned Dr (Narcisius) Dzvanga ( UBH clinical director) who swiftly got to the car park to assist Sikhosana and took him to the hospital and he was admitted. Later on, I went there in the evening and he was very grateful that I assisted him. He said to me ‘Thank you so much for assisting me, I think I was dead because I cannot remember how I was admitted’.”