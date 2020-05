BRITS WHO SNEAKED INTO SA, DONATE TO SA FUND

Durban – It is not known why two British citizens decided to ignore authorities and drive illegally into South Africa via the Eswatini (Swaziland) border post last month, but they did admit their actions were wrongful.

James Hackett, 41, and Erkan Bali, 38, pleaded guilty to related charges of obstructing the administration of justice and contravening the Immigration Act during their appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

As an expression of remorse for their “blatant disregard” for the rule of law, especially at a time when the country was in lockdown due to the Covid-19 virus, they each donated R15 000 to the government’s Solidarity Fund, which is being used to combat the global pandemic.

They were due for a bail hearing the day before, but the matter was rolled over after their legal representatives engaged the State on a plea settlement.

The plea matter came before Magistrate Anand Maharaj and prosecutor Ronitha Singh represented the State.

Each accused was handed a fine of R40 000 or 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for five years, on condition they did not repeat the offence during the suspension period.

They also received a R10 000 fine or three months' imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act. The sentence was suspended for five years, provided they did not commit a similar crime in that time.

Hackett and Bali will be held at the Westville Prison until their deportation to the UK is completed.

Both men entered the country separately on a visitor’s visa from Swaziland in February but left together on March 18.

Together, they attempted to re- enter via the same Golela border crossing on April 11, but were turned away.

They complied with the instruction, but attempted another crossing a short while later.