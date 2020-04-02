THIEVING MANAGER NABBED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE





A MANAGER at a prominent wholesaler in Masvingo was involved in a high-speed chase with Fawcett security guards for over 100km after being suspected of stealing groceries from the shop in the dead of the night.





The chase ended in an accident. Richards retail and operations manager Edmond Nhidza escaped unhurt after he allegedly rammed his vehicle onto a stationary Fawcett vehicle which had barricaded the road near Makore Shopping Centre in Gutu.





Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident, but could not give further details.





“The matter that you have been asking about has since been referred to court,” she said. However, Nhidza failed to appear in court after his lawyer requested more time to enable his client to receive medical attention after suffering a stroke..





It is understood that Nhidza was allegedly spotted stealing groceries from an N. Richards shop in Masvingo at night by Fawcett undercover security officers who had been deployed to monitor his movements.





This was after his employers had suspected that he was looting groceries from the warehouse.





A Fawcett security guard who refused to be named alleged that Nhidza was approached by the security guards who intended to search his vehicle, but he sped off.





It is alleged that Fawcett security later spotted Nhidza near Mutendi Farm about 70 kilometres outside Masvingo along the Masvingo-Mutare highway.





When he was spotted, Nhidza led Fawcett security guards on a high-speed chase for about 100km before ramming into the stationary Fawcett vehicle in Gutu.





“Nhidza stole some groceries from the shop worth around $ 1 200. We suspect this was not the first time because he would usually leave office late. He would use his laptop bags to carry the stolen groceries to his car.





“On this particular day, Fawcett security guards asked to search his vehicle after suspecting that there was something sinister about his movements. He refused and sped off and we searched all over Masvingo but we could not find him. We then alerted our branches in Gutu and Nyika to be on the lookout. He was then spotted near Mutendi Farm and he immediately drove back towards Masvingo before turning into Chiredzi-Chivhu road,” a security guard who requested anonymity said.





The source said security guards in Gutu allegedly barricaded the road intending to stop him but he continued speeding with the intention of intimidating them so that they would remove the vehicle on the road.

“He then rammed into a stationary vehicle. Fortunately, no other person was injured,” said the security guard.





The source said Nhidza was later handed over to the police. Herald



