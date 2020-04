THIEVING MANAGER NABBED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE

“On this particular day, Fawcett security guards asked to search his vehicle after suspecting that there was something sinister about his movements. He refused and sped off and we searched all over Masvingo but we could not find him. We then alerted our branches in Gutu and Nyika to be on the lookout. He was then spotted near Mutendi Farm and he immediately drove back towards Masvingo before turning into Chiredzi-Chivhu road,” a security guard who requested anonymity said.