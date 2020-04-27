LOCKDOWN : 14 774 ARRESTED, 800 CARS IMPOUNDED





A TOTAL of 14 774 people were arrested countrywide for violating Covid-19 orders since the beginning of the lockdown period on March 31.





Statistics obtained from the Police General Headquarters show that Bulawayo still tops the numbers with 3 578 people arrested so far, followed by Manicaland Province at 2 990 arrests.





Harare comes third in arrests at 1 866 while 1 589 people have been arrested so far in Midlands Province. In Mashonaland West Province, 1 321 people were arrested while 487 were arrested in in Mashonaland Central.





Matabeleland South has so far recorded 1 035 arrests while Matabeleland North province has 667. In Mashonaland East Province, 529 people have been arrested while the support unit separately arrested 107 people countrywide.





In a telephone interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were concerned with continued violation of lockdown orders and the increasing number of pirate taxis, popularly known as mushikashika, illegally transporting commuters during this period.





“We continue to make arrests and Bulawayo still tops the statistics chart in terms of arrests of violators, with Manicaland Province following closely. We are now also worried by the number of pirating taxis that are operating during the lockdown and we warn offenders that they will be arrested. We also have a problem of people roaming aimlessly in residential suburbs after 6pm and we also warn them strongly that they will be arrested under section 4 of S.I 83 of 2020,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.





In Bulawayo 25 members of the group of 48 Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide Revelation group that was arrested on Sunday while holding a church service in Tshabalala suburb have since paid $500 fines while the rest of the church members were released to look for the money as police considered that keeping them in cells would put them at risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus.





Speaking to Chronicle, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the congregants were given up to today to get the money.





Inspector Ncube said more than 800 vehicles had been impounded in the city, with 285 of them impounded under the Joint operation between Police, the Bulawayo City Council and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).



