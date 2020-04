JUDGEMENT THROWS THE MDC INTO TURMOIL

It appears that the MDC Alliance has ambitions to expose this country to the whims of a foreign power to reduce the country to the status of a proxy state. If you are a proponent of democracy, you must make it your business and concern to be the first to practice democracy. Just now some allied world power are the least qualified to preach democracy. This is the dilemma with which those African states that look up to such foreign powers for their democratic ambitions are faced with the agonising reality of duplicity which is justified in the name of democracy.