HOMELESS ZIMBAS ROUNDED UP, DUMPED IN CAPE TOWN

Goredema, who is from Zimbabwe, has been living in a tent near Van Riebeeck park in Vredehoek since the lockdown began. For the last two years he has been employed at an electrical hardware store, earning R100 a day. He also earned R20 a day helping a vendor set up his stall at the beginning of the day. He sent most of his earnings to his sister in Zimbabwe, who is taking care of his daughter. In spite of his job, he has not been able to afford housing and has been living on the streets in the City Bowl all this time. After lockdown started, he tried for a place in Culemborg Safe Place, but he was told that this space was only for South African citizens. He moved up to the mountain, as he had been told that no homeless people would be allowed in the City Bowl during lockdown.