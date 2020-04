GMB TO IMPORT GMO MAIZE

“GMO maize and other GMO foods are not harmful at all. It is properly synthesised scientifically. Modifying that DNA is meant to improve biological material. The whole purpose is to increase productivity, produce high quality plus increased yield per hectare. It is not proven that GMO foods are bad and it is one of the myths that have been talked about a lot. Americans have been eating GMO foods for a while, so have South Africans. We need to exploit such technologies to produce our own and stop importing. This is what Africa, and Zimbabwe needs,” said Professor Chetsanga.