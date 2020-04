EASTER CANCELLED IN ZIM

“We recommend that all our branch churches follow the guidelines issued by the Government. Kindly take advantage of services being posted by our brethren in South Africa and we will also liaise with them to also broadcast local services on YouTube and for those on WhatsApp, audio messages will be sent. Until we can gather again, we recommend that our congregation members join hands in their homes in prayer, and this is an opportunity to engage in family worship time with those in our households,” read the statement.