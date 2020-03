SUBSIDISED ROLLER MEAL PRICE TO RISE

“The problem with the millers is that they are working on the new price. They have the mealie-meal; they should be announcing the new prices to retailers. I think that is what has caused the shortage, the mealie-meal is there but what is left is for is the new price. Up to last week, it was going on very well. There was a lot of mealie-meal around up until the last two days because of the new GMB prices,” he said.