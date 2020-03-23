POLITICS IS THE REAL DEAL FOR ME, SAYS ACTRESS





AWARD winning actresscum-politician Tatenda Mavetera, 32 says while the world of acting is more of fantasy; she has since discovered that politics is the real deal for her.





Mavetera, who rose to prominence as an actress playing the role of Tendai Jari in the popular television soapie Studio 263, left the screen for Parliament after she was appointed for the Seke-Chikomba parliamentary seat (proportional representation) under Zanu PF’s women’s quota system.





In 2003, Mavetera, who hosted Time Out with Tatenda talk show, won a National Arts Merits Awards in the Best Actress category.





She, however, said she has not quit the acting industry but that she is fulfilling her other calling.





Speaking to journalists recently, Mavetera said while she will not rule out bouncing back to acting, for now she is concentrating on the real side of things that comes with her job as a legislator.





“When it comes to acting, it is not real but when it comes to politics and one becomes a politician, you are now on the real side of things. There is need to balance acting and being real.





“When you are an actress people tend to believe what they see and there is need to distinguish it from real things. I will get back into acting but for now I’m living a real life.”





Mavetera said she has not had any difficulties being in politics as working with people has always been her passion.

She said it is her desire to have an impact on people’s lives and being a legislator is the avenue. “I have always had the zeal of wanting to help people so I’m doing what I love most, helping people, working with people and changing people’s lives.”





Mavetera, who is also a Zanu PF youth league executive member in Mashonaland East is a holder of a Masters’ Degree in Strategic Marketing and currently studying for a Doctorate in Business Leadership.

A successful businessperson, she is a farmer and founding member of the Federation for Young Farmers Clubs in Zimbabwe Trust. She is also a member of Heartfelt International Ministry.





Married to Edmore, the couple is blessed with two children, Dariene and Daniel.

The talk show she hosted, ‘Timeout with Tatenda’, tackled topical issues and through it she gave people a chance to talk about their problems.



