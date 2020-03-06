MAN CONVICTED OF STEALING JERRYCAN





A BULAWAYO man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for stealing a jerrycan valued at $725 from a parked vehicle.





Thabani Sibanda (29) from Emakhandeni suburb stole from Mr Alvis Ncube (62) of Barbourfields suburb. Sibanda had pleaded guilty to theft before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

Three months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the period.





A further nine months were suspended on condition that he does 315 hours of community service at Emakhandeni Primary School from March 9.





Sibanda told the court that he survives by baking cupcakes and making potato fritters so he stole the jerry can which he wanted to sell to raise money to buy flour after his wares were taken by police.





Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said on February 25 this year, Sibanda stole the 20-litre jerrycan from Mr Ncube’s car, which was parked near Choppies Supermarket along Fort Street.