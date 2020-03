I WANT ANOTHER JUDGE TO HEAR MY CASE : KASUKUWERE

“In casu (in this case), applicant is dictating his own terms as to when he feels he is likely to return to Zimbabwe to present himself to the court. He is doing that to his peril and in the face of the warrant nor having been vacated and in the absence of the applicant making an effort to return to explain himself, he is deemed to be in contempt of court. Accordingly, on hindsight, this court ought to have denied the applicant its audience because the applicant has not purged his contempt,” Mushore said.