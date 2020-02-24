WOMAN KILLED BY LOVER AT DUMP SITE





A CHINHOYI woman was reportedly brutally murdered by her lover. Patricia Chimbodzi, the court heard, was brutally murdered by her lover Munyaradzi Matemera, 47, of Sharara Village, Chief Zvimba.





Matemera was arraigned before Chinhoyi Provincial Magistrate, Christine Nyandoro facing murder charges.





He was remanded in custody to February 27. Nikisi told the court that Chimbodzi and Matemera went for sexual excapades at the Chinhoyi Municipality dumpsite.





The two bought some lagers and other refreshments at Christos and headed to their love nest.





They drove in Matemera’s Isuzu AAW 9820 and went to the dumpsite to enjoy each other’s company without any disturbances.





However, all hell broke loose when Chimbodzi received a love text message and a phone call from another suitor resulting in Matemera going wild assaulting Chimbodzi on the head and some parts of the body.





She, the court heard, bled profusely and fell unconscious.





Matemera allegedly took Chimbodzi’s two cell phones, an undisclosed amount of money, gas tank, umbrella, handbag and a jean dress and drove away leaving Chimbodzi lying half naked at the dumpsite.





The matter came to light on February 9 when an informant discovered her body at the dumpsite leading to Matemera’s arrest.





Matemera took the police to the crime scene and indicated how he murdered Chimbodzi.



