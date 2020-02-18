SHOCKING DNA STATISTICS FOR ZIM MEN





OVER 60 percent of men are looking after children who are not their own, data analysis for tests conducted on deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) specimens tested by Global DNA Zimbabwe for the year 2019 reveals.





The 2019 statistics, which produced a 63 percent negative result, is lower than the 2018 statistical evaluation which showed 70 percent.





Out of 1 319 tests conducted, 488 samples (36,99 percent) reflected a positive result while 831 samples (63 percent) tested negative, meaning that 63 percent of the alleged fathers were not the biological parent of the tested child.





The survey also revealed that 37 percent of the tests done, the alleged fathers were not excluded as the biological father of the tested child and the probability of paternity was 99,99 percent.





“This shows that from all the tests done by the organisation in 2019 there are more negative results than positive,” said Global DNA Zimbabwe, adding that through their DNA tests and professional counselling, peace of mind is restored, families are reunited as individuals rejected by families are accepted.





“The Legal DNA Test has enabled inheritance, child support and maintenance disputes to be settled amicably, while Forensic DNA tests help in identifying individuals after death.





“Our DNA banking service provides peace of mind to organisations and private individuals by providing DNA sample storage in a safe and highly-secure environment for future DNA tests.





Global DNA Zimbabwe said the main reasons why people seek DNA tests is the high prevalence of infidelity, long distance relationships — especially married couples — and the desire to settle maintenance disputes and inheritance.





The analysis used data from various tests.

The most popular test, the organisation said, was the Peace of Mind Paternity DNA Test in which samples used were mainly buccal swabs, nails, toothbrush and used ear buds.





DNA samples are tested in order to find correspondence within the DNA of the participants.

While every person has a unique DNA profile, it is by one half received from the mother and by the other from the father.





There are minor variations within the DNA of each person that are useful for DNA tests.