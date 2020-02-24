MOST PEOPLE NOW SELF MEDICATING : GOVT





THE Health and Child Care ministry has admitted that high hospital fees have negatively impacted on Zimbabweans as most of them have now turned to self-medicating.





This comes as government last month reviewed hospital fees that saw Harare Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals raise the caesarean section to $2 500, a figure which is beyond the reach of many in the country whose salaries continue to be eroded by rising inflation.





Health and Child Care ministry’s donor liason officer, Gwati Gwati, during a Global Financing Facility meeting in Harare, however, recently acknowledged that the high fees were blocking Zimbabweans from seeking medical attention.





“People are no longer seeking care. There are now less people coming to hospitals. Health seeking behaviours in Zimbabwe have been compromised. Zimbabweans are not seeking care because they cannot afford,” Gwati said.





Recently, the 2019 Mini Poverty, Income, Consumption and Expenditure Survey also revealed that worsening poverty levels have, in the last three years, led to a decrease in the number of people who seek medical attention when they fall sick.



