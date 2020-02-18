MDC : WE HAVE BEEN VINDICATED





We note the recent EU council statement which vindicates the demands by the ordinary suffering Zimbabweans particularly on the issues that they want addressed so that the country can move forward.





The EU exhorts Harare to undertake and implement a comprehensive reform agenda, to engage in a sincere and honest dialogue and to implement the recommendations of the Mothlanthe Commission, which urged action to be taken on the rogue State security agents who callously murdered innocent citizens on August 1, 2018.





We also note that the EU statement raised concern over the suffering of the ordinary people and the deteriorating national situation which has greatly affected the livelihoods of the citizens. The EU takes note of the shrinking democratic space and the endemic corruption by the well-heeled political elite as contributing factors to the humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe. It is pertinent to note that this vindicates our position, considering that we have already unveiled five key fights as part of the Agenda 2020 national programme, among them the fight against corruption and to restore livelihoods and dignity for the ordinary citizen.





As noted in the EU statement, deeper engagement with the outside world can only happen after the implementation of the shared values of the rule of law, democracy, human rights and good governance. This means that Zimbabwe can only meaningfully engage externally once it deals with all these internal issues that are firmly within our control as a nation.





As a party, we reiterate that the EU council statement vindicates our position and the stance of ordinary Zimbabweans that only a sincere, honest and credible national dialogue and the implementation of a raft of comprehensive reforms can unlock vast opportunities that will poise our country for growth and enable Zimbabwe to take its rightful place among the family of nations.





Gladys Hlatywayo

Secretary for International Relations