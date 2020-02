MDC : WE HAVE BEEN VINDICATED

We also note that the EU statement raised concern over the suffering of the ordinary people and the deteriorating national situation which has greatly affected the livelihoods of the citizens. The EU takes note of the shrinking democratic space and the endemic corruption by the well-heeled political elite as contributing factors to the humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe. It is pertinent to note that this vindicates our position, considering that we have already unveiled five key fights as part of the Agenda 2020 national programme, among them the fight against corruption and to restore livelihoods and dignity for the ordinary citizen.