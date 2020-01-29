MDC EXECUTIVE MEMBER EVICTED OVER UNPAID BILLS





MDC Alliance secretary for external affairs Ms Gladys Hlatshwayo was evicted yesterday from her lodgings in Mabelreign after failing to settle council and electricity bills.





According to summons seen by The Herald, Ms Hlatshwayo was residing at Number 7, 12th Avenue, Mabelreign, as a tenant occupying a three-roomed cottage.





She owes Mrs Memory Matiyenga, the owner of the property $377 in council bills and an additional amount for 660,40 units of electricity.





Her actions forced Mrs Matiyenga to serve her with a termination of the lease agreement on September 11, 2019, and was expected to vacate the premises on December 31, but failed to do so.





According to Mrs Matiyenga, her tenant was not forthcoming thereby forcing her to seek legal recourse.





Mrs Matiyenga even engaged MDC-A leader Mr Nelson Chamisa who promised to summon her over her conduct but to no avail. Ms Hlatshwayo occupied the cottage in January last year.





“I unknowingly leased my cottage to Ms Hlatshwayo, who is an MDC-A executive member, as of January last year. She has been giving me a torrid time to get monthly rentals, water and electricity bills.





“I have tried to deal with the case in a civil way but I am now at the receiving end. I have reached out to his superiors but it didn’t yield any results.





“I engaged MDC-A leader (Mr) Chamisa over the matter, who promised to solve the issue, but nothing has materialised.





“I issued her with a three-months’ notice of termination of tenancy on September 11, 2019 which expired on December 31. She paid her rentals as and when she felt like,” said Mrs Matiyenga.





On December 22, she left her goods locked inside and only pitched up on January 2 this year.





“In the process, I approached the Civil Court as a legal route. I was advised to issue her with summons. I followed all the legal processes and she was served with summons which she never responded to.





“A default judgment was handed down and she was served with a warrant of eviction on January 24, giving her 48 hours to vacate my cottage. She had January 27 and 28 to respond. Yesterday at 7.45 pm she sent her relatives to collect her goods, but later locked the doors and vanished with the keys,” she said.



