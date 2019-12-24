MAN'S EAR CUT OFF DURING ROBBERY





A TEENAGER from Bulawayo allegedly teamed up with two accomplices, who are still at large, and stabbed a man on his leg before cutting off his ear during a robbery.





Brilliant Moyo (19) and his two accomplices identified as Solomon Sibanda and David Sibanda, were armed with an iron bar and an okapi knife when they allegedly attacked Mr Silas Chitumba (36) from Ngozi Mine dump site and got away with his cell phone.





The court heard that the gang previously attacked two men employed at Bulawayo City Council (BCC) identified as Mr Simo Ngulube and Mr Munorwei Chirochimwe.

Moyo pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbery when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu. The magistrate remanded him in custody to December 31 for continuation of trial.





Moyo said Mr Chitumba was stabbed by his friends. “Your worship, I’m not the one who stabbed the complainant, he was stabbed by my friends Solomon and David who are on the run. I don’t even know how to hold a knife and stab someone,” he said.





For the State, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said on October 13 this year, the gang allegedly ambushed Mr Chitumba who was on his way home and robbed him of his Samsung Galaxy cell phone.





“At around 1640 hours, the complainant was on his way home when the accused persons pounced. The accused persons demanded cash and other valuables when they stabbed the complainant on his leg several times and cut his ear,” he said.





Mr Kamudyariwa said Mr Chitumba sustained deep cuts on his leg and lost his ear. He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment. The matter was reported to police leading to Moyo’s arrest.



