CONSTRUCTION OF MUGABE MAUSOLEUM CONTINUES





CONSTRUCTION of a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre in Harare which was meant for the burial of former President Robert Mugabe is currently underway.





Construction work started in September, as a special honour to the country’s founding President, who has already been buried at his rural home Kutama, Zvimba, at the insistence of his family.





At the time of Cde Mugabe’s burial on September 28, Government had started working on a mausoleum the family had earlier requested.





The former President’s two sons, Robert Jnr and Chatunga, were part of those who went to identify the site.





Government conferred special honour on Cde Mugabe and decided to construct the mausoleum at the hilltop at the National Heroes Acre.





In an interview yesterday, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) executive director Dr Godfrey Mahachi confirmed construction of the project was currently underway.





“The construction of the mausoleum at the national shrine is currently underway, but we do not have much details pertaining to the project, since it is still under the Department of Public Works.





“There were people on site yesterday (Saturday), meaning the construction of the mausoleum is on course.





“I talked to our curator who works at the National Heroes Acre this morning and he advised us that the Department of Public Works is handling all issues to do with the project,” said Dr Mahachi.





In addition, Dr Mahachi said the mausoleum will only be handed over to National Museums and Monuments once complete.





“After the project has been completed it will then be handed over to the National Museums and Monuments department. This is what we have been advised by the Department of Public Works,” he said.



