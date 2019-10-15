Tuesday, 15 October 2019

SURGERY FOR GRINGO

Popular actor Lazarus Boora who rose to fame in the Gringo drama series is seriously ill and is set to undergo a surgery at a Harare hospital this afternoon.

His sister Linda Boora said Lazarus had an appendix rapture. Herald

