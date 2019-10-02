PASTOR ARRESTED ON THE PULPIT FOR RAPE





KINGDOM Revival International Ministries’ founder, Apostle Seti Magan’a, was on Sunday arrested while conducting a church service for allegedly raping and infecting a sexually transmitted disease to one of his congregants.





Apostle Magan’a is further accused of luring his victim aged 28 by making false prayers in a room at a lodge where the victim works before raping her.





The victim claims that she developed a rash on her private parts a month later after several sex sessions at her room and is now receiving medication.





Apostle Magan’a was arrested while conducting a church service in Mufakose. He was taken to Marimba police station from where he was later transferred to Highlands Police Station which is close to where the incident took place.





The case, filed at Southerton Police Station, is now under investigation under reference number RRB 4161074.





Narrating her ordeal, the victim said Apostle Magan’a promised to marry her in a way to conceal the case.





“I was introduced to Apostle Magan’a after joining his ministry,” she said. “Within a week, he started making false prophecies that the Holy Spirit was showing him the need for me to receive special prayers.





“He kept on sending messages to find out where I was and on the day in question I was at work and he insisted to visit me there for prayers.





“Upon his arrival I took him to my room after introducing him to my workmates and asked to be excused and went to my room since I used to stay at the lodge.





“He laid his hands on me and started caressing me that I nearly shouted for help but he forced me on the ground and raped me.





“He asked me to keep it secret promising to marry me and I disclosed this to one of my workmates since it had emotionally affected me,” narrated the victim.



