ROBBERS POUNCE ON GOLD DEALER'S HOUSE, FLEE WITH $37K





A Kwekwe gold dealer lost $37 000 cash after 10 masked men broke into his house and assaulted his wife.





The suspects, who were armed with pistols, also shot dead four dogs they found at Mr Elliot Chihwende’s house.





Mr Chihwende said he has since reported the break-in, which occurred last Wednesday at his house in Chikago, to the police.





“He said his wife sustained bruises all over the body as the suspected robbers kicked and shoved her while demanding that she shows them where the money was stashed in the house.





“The police are investigating the matter,” he said. Police spokesperson for Midlands Province Inspector Joel Goko said he was still to receive a report on the matter.





However, Insp Goko said there was an upsurge in crime in the province, with robbers taking advantage of the prolonged hours of load-shedding that the country was experiencing to rob people of cash and other possessions





He said the robbers were also targeting money changers, gold dealers and business people who carry large sums of money.





“We warn members of the public to avoid carrying huge sums of money and to also use proper channels of banking money,” said Insp Goko adding that police in the province were on high alert.





Insp Goko also urged members of the public to avoid walking in the dark and secluded areas during the night.





Meanwhile, Inspector Goko said cases of machete attacks in the province had declined sharply owing to awareness campaigns and engagement programmes carried out by police in the province.



