MARRIED MAN SEDUCES MARRIED TENANT WITH PORN

The offensive images were also supported by audios in which Mr Dlamini was proposing love to Khumalo. In the five to 27 seconds audios, Dlamini was coaxing Khumalo into a deal whereby they would have an affair behind her husband’s back, and kept on asking what the woman had to say about his proposal to which Khumalo fumed that she felt disrespected as a married woman since she referred to Dlamini as her “uncle”. As the audios continued, she threatened to tell the man’s “wives” and even her husband.