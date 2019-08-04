MAN STEALS 16 TOILET FLASHING SYSTEM AT THE NATIONAL SPORTS STADIUM





A Harare man has been sent to jail for stealing 16 toilet flashing systems at the National Sports Stadium.





Tichaona Chauke (35), who claims to be a plumber, appeared at Harare Magistrates court last week.





Chauke pleaded guilty and Magistrate Richard Ramabowa sentenced him to eight months in jail for theft, vandalism and destruction of infrastructure.





However, Chauke will spend an effective four months in jail after the other four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.





“Anyone who pleads guilty must be rewarded with a sentence,” Magistrate Ramabowa said in passing the sentence.





The State, led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, proved that on 16 May 2019 during a Caps United football match, a security guard on duty conducted some perimeter checks at the National Sports Stadium.





The guard came across Chauke leaving one of the female restrooms carrying a bag. “Accused person was asked what he was doing in the ladies’ restroom, but failed to give a satisfactory answer.





“The National Sports Stadium security guard ordered Chauke to open his bag and that is when he discovered Chauke had 16 flashing systems. He failed to explain what he was doing with them.”





A formal report was subsequently made to the police, leading to Chauke’s arrest.



