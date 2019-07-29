NO SIGNAL FROM ME, SAYS CHAMISA

MDC president Nelson Chamisa yesterday insisted that there was no going back on the party’s threats to take decisive steps to bring a permanent resolution to the country’s crisis, but emphasised on the need for a peaceful solution.



Chamisa has called for a national week of prayer to August 2 before taking the next course of action as the government issued threats against mass protests.

Chamisa said confronting the government head-on is inevitable insisting Zimbabweans do not need a signal from him to take action as the crumbling economy is enough evidence to jolt anyone.

“Those (decisive) steps include being inspired on what will give a permanent solution to the problems affecting our country. We want a peaceful resolution to the challenges Zimbabwe is facing. We want to honour and respect the lawful, legal, constitutional platforms of expression in terms of our Constitution, and that we will follow. Peace, peace, peace, peace is our natural mobilisation mantra,” Chamisa, who was in Bulawayo, said in an interview.

“We don’t want violence. We don’t want blood; not one life is worth losing for purposes of having freedom. But you know because we are in a very difficult environment these are some of the consequences that can come, but I can assure you that we need to be ready as a people, mentally prepared.”

Home Affairs minister has directed the Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to put police officers on high alert to deal with mass protests. Newsday



