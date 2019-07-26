I NEED A WIFE : BROTHER SNEAKS INTO SISTER'S BED





A 21-year old woman from Nkomati Village under Chief Chitanga in Mwenezi was shocked recently when her blood brother sneaked into her bed at night and caressed her buttocks.





The incident happened on June 18, 2019 and Felix Zhou(24) bolted out of the room when the sister lit a light and saw that it was her brother. Zhou told her he was feeling cold hence he entered into her sister’s blankets and then ran away.





The matter was heard by Mwenezi Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa who convicted Zhou of indecent assault before slapping him with a six months jail term. He suspended two months of the sentence for five years and the remaining four were set aside on condition that Zhou performs 140 hours of community service at Vilivili Primary School.





In mitigation, Zhou said he was getting old without a wife and this is what pushed him into a sexual attempt on his sister.





On June 18, 2018, at around 8pm, the complainant went to sleep alone in her bedroom. At around 11pm she heard someone who had joined her caressing her buttocks and she woke up and asked since it was dark. She then and lit a candle and was shocked to see that it was her elder brother who said that he felt cold in his room and decided to join her.