20 WATER BOWSERS FOR HARARE

Harare City Council is acquiring 20 water bowser's to cart water to areas not receiving supplies.

A Special Council which sat today to discuss the water crisis, health issues and the next 100 day plan resolved that 20 Bowser's be urgently acquired.

Council also approved Mayor Herbert Gomba's plans to send a team to South Africa to acquaint themselves with the operations of mobile water treatment plants. Harare plans to acquire similar equipment.





Environment Management Committee chairperson Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe will lead the delegation which also include Acting Harare Water director Eng Phakamile Moyo and Supply Chain manager Mr Never Murerwa.