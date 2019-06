ZIMBABWEAN SCHOLAR AWARDED GLOBAL PROFESSORSHIP

Professor Shadreck Chirikure, head of the University of Cape Town (UCT) Archaeological Materials Laboratory, has won a Global Professorship from the British Academy for his work dating historical artefacts and the study of pre-colonial urban societies in Africa. The award provides the opportunity for internationally recognised scholars working in the social sciences and humanities to relocate to the United Kingdom (UK) for four years and continue their research at a British university. Chirikure will soon take up his place at the University of Oxford’s School of Archaeology.