ROBBERS SHOOT BUSINESSMAN, STEAL HIS R500 OOO AND CAR





A BEITBRIDGE-based businessman-cum-foreign currency dealer is battling for life at the United Bulawayo Hospitals, after he was shot several times by robbers, who allegedly broke into his house, stole more than R500 000 and also got away with his car.





The businessman has been identified as Muchineripi Hlarigo. Police confirmed the incident, which occurred last Sunday night, where the robbers are said to have broken into his home, before ransacking and getting away with R569 000. Police national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were investigating the matter, despite no arrests having been made.





“He arrived home shortly after midnight, driving his car — a Toyota Runx. After he got into the house three suspects broke into the house and gained entry through the screen door and a window, which was slightly opened. Soon after, they tied his wife up, before assaulting and shooting him at close range. They then began ransacking the house and found the money stashed in a bedside drawer,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He said they also stole cellphones before making their getaway in his vehicle.“They got away in his car which is valued at US$4 500,” he said.





Asst Comm Nyathi said police were concerned about the public’s lack of caution, especially the practice of keeping large amounts of money in their homes.

“It is sad to note that people don’t take heed of the messages we give them about keeping large sums of money in their homes. In most cases this points to shady dealings. It is very risky to keep large sums of money in homes and the public is therefore again reminded to desist from doing so,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





According to sources Mr Hlarigo was shot in the hands, legs and stomach.





“He was rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital, before being later transferred to UBH, where he is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit,” said the source.



