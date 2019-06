LOAD SHEDDING : GRANDPA KILLED IN INFERNO

“We were awakened by smoke that was coming from his room. We called other neighbours and rushed to rescue him as we knew that he was sick. However the door was locked so we had to smash it open. He had suffered serious burns. We managed to put out the fire. It seems he could not escape the inferno as he was sickly. We called an ambulance which ferried him to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Ms Sigadula.