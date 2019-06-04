GOVT, CIVIL SERVANTS IN FRESH PAY TALKS





GOVERNMENT has invited the Apex Council for fresh civil servants’ salary talks tomorrow after indicating that salaries would be adjusted against the prevailing inflation levels, not the foreign currency exchange rate.





In March, civil servants received a salary increase of $400 million as part of their cost of living adjustment, with Government promising another review this month.





In an interview yesterday, Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander confirmed that the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) would sit tomorrow to discuss an adjustment of civil servants’ salaries.





She said the Apex Council would sit today to agree on proposals they will present to the Government as requested by the workers.

“The Government has written to the Apex Council inviting us for a meeting on Wednesday. The main issue on the agenda is reviewing civil servants’ salaries. Apex Council will sit on Tuesday to discuss and agree on the salary increment that the civil servants want.





“Previously, we had set the minimum salary at $1 700. We’ll definitely demand more than that because it’s no longer adequate due to the prevailing situation,” said Mrs Alexander.



