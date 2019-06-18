ED ARRIVES IN MOZAMBIQUE

President Mnangagwa arrived in Mozambique today for the 12th edition of the US-Africa Business Summit, which ends on Friday.
He was met at Maputo International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US Ammon Mutembwa and Zimbabwe’s envoy to Mozambique Major-General Nicholas Dube, representatives from the host government and senior embassy officials.
The four-day event gives Harare, which is currently deepening its economic diplomatic offensive, the opportunity to engage with US and African private sector executives, international investors and multilateral stakeholders. More than 10 Heads of State and Government from across the continent will grace the indaba, which is being co-hosted by Mozambique and the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).
President @edmnangagwa arrives in Mozambique for the US-Africa Business Summit set for tomorrow (Wednesday). pic.twitter.com/1CDdYYOqgy— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) June 18, 2019
