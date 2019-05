WE ARE PREPARED TO DIE : CHAMISA

“Today tichibva pano sunga one sunga dozen. A people united can never be defeated. Isu takafa kare Tsvangirai akati pawaruma ruma sejuru chero musoro ukasara damburika ipapo (We died long ago and Tsvangirai told us long back that we must be like ants that will better lose the body while clawing to their target). I said 2023 is far. Why do I say it’s far, we must make sure that we have a democratic election in this country as soon as possible. If they refuse we are going to drag them. Some asked me how we are going to get there. There is a dark cloud over us and unless we desiccate the country will plunge into further problems,” he said.