POOR TURNOUT MARS CYCLONE GALA





POOR advertising that mainly relied on social media and a newspaper article marred an otherwise entertaining act by several musicians during last Friday’s concert at Gaza Stadium in Chipinge held in memory of Cyclone Idai victims.





Most people interviewed in the small farming town were not aware of the musical gala as there were no posters on the streets prior to the show as is the norm with serious musical concerts.





The absence of a stage further exposed the poor organisation as artistes performed on Gaza Stadium’s worn out turf. Zora music icon, Leonard Zhakata headlined a cast of local musicians that took turns to entertain a small crowd that braved the chilly weather.





Baba aChamu, as Zhakata is fondly referred to by his legion of passionate fans, did not disappoint as he kept the paltry crowd on its toes for four good hours.





Popular tracks such as Mubikira and Mugove left revelers asking for more as the angelic voice of Zhakata took merrymakers down memory lane when he was the most sought after artist on the local scene.





Zim dancehall artistes Snipper Storm and Lady Squanda also gave a good account of themselves as fans sang along with then in most of the tracks they played.





The gig was meant to console victims of the cyclone which killed hundreds and displaced thousands in the eastern belt of the country.





The gig was part of Life Brand Agric Services corporate social responsibility programme.



