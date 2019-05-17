MINISTER MUM AS MORE BITUMEN IS STOLEN





The Minister of Transport, Biggie Matiza has remained mum on the progress of investigations into the missing $4 million worth of Government bitumen for the expansion of Harare – Beitbridge Highway that disappeared from Chivhu last month.





This is at a time when fresh reports show that the bitumen scams are wide spread with eight drums having been found at a house in Tshovani in Chiredzi recently and ZINARA officials have been implicated.





Police sources have also told The Mirror that more bitumen has been confirmed missing in Gweru and Zvishavane and investigations have started. The Mirror could not establish the quantities.





Police said the missing 22 000 litres from Chivhu was an inside job. Bitumen currently has a ready and big market as the Government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has embarked on road construction projects that run into hundreds of millions of dollars.





Efforts to get Matiza to update the nation on what is exactly happening has been futile.

Two weeks ago he gave The Mirror time to call at which he said he would then have a Police report. However, when The Mirror called him he said the report was not yet there.

This week he asked The Mirror to call him on Wednesday but when the paper did, he said that he was leaving the country for Botswana and gave the newspaper another date to call.





The bitumen scams have shocked the nation especially as they take place at a time when the country’s road system has completely collapsed thereby causing countless fatal accidents.





“I don’t have the Police report yet, you can call me on Wednesday when I get it,” said Matiza.





The Mirror has gathered that Police is investigating the case that eight drums of bitumen found in Tshovani and those questioned were ZINARA bosses. It is suspected that the drums were stolen from a department of roads construction site at Buffalo Range.



