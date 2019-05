MDC CONGRESS RESOLUTIONS

2. Concerned by the absence of a national consensus and broad-based inclusive reforms resulting in cosmetic, false and pretentious reforms. Congress therefore, calls for the restoration of trust, confidence and legitimacy in order to create an environment for growth, stability, productivity on the back of domestic and foreign capital flows. Congress reiterated its position, that in the face of continued intransigence by ZANU-PF, the people of Zimbabwe have a constitutional right to protest.