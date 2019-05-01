ED FLIES INTO MUTARE





President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Mutare this Wednesday afternoon ahead of his visit to Ngaone, Chipinge this Thursday where he will meet traditional leaders from Chipinge and Chimanimani.





On arrival, Cde Mnangagwa went into a closed door briefing attended by ministers; Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri (Defence and War Veterans Affairs), Cde July Moyo (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba (Manicaland Provincial Affairs), Rtd Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Land, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement), and Cde Owen Ncube (State Security), as well as the Deputy Chief Secretary; President Communications, Mr George Charamba, among other senior government officials.





After the briefing on the situation in Chimanimani and Chipinge, the President thanked all the people and institutions that supported Cyclone Idai victims but highlighted that there is still a lot of work to be done.





“I am very grateful for the efforts being made to assist Cyclone Idai survivors but we are not through yet as we still have a long way to go,” he said.





The President also highlighted that efforts are being made to mobilise more resources.

He said despite the government having been seized with rescue and relief operations, he intends to meet with chiefs from Chimanimani and Chipinge to apprise them on developments on the weather catastrophe as demanded by tradition.





“When Cyclone Idai struck, more concentration was on rescue and relief operations. We overlooked the duty to inform traditional leaders on the development. We are going to meet 13 chiefs and this is per tradition,” he said.



