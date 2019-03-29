COP MOLESTS 21 PUPILS





A Mpoengs police officer allegedly sexually molested 21 pupils while conducting an investigation into sexual abuse at a local primary school. The cop, who was only identified as Constable Muzulu stationed at Mpoengs Police station, is accused of inserting his fingers into 21 pupils’ private parts and fondling their breasts on Monday.





National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed receiving a report about the incident yesterday.





“I can confirm that a preliminary report was made against the said member of the police force. We are investigating the matter so that we get to the bottom of it and find the facts,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He said Cst Muzulu had since been moved to a different police station pending investigations.





“For professional reasons, we have temporarily transferred the officer to a different police station pending finalisation of our investigations. He will be working at the new station until we conclude our investigations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





Bulu Primary School parents who spoke to Chronicle expressed anger and distaste at the alleged acts by the police officer who had been tasked to investigate sexual assault reports at the school.





“We cannot be having a protector doing this to children. He cannot come and investigate sexual abuse and then do worse.





“Children cannot lie like that. We want him very far away from our children and we want justice to be served,” said a parent who cannot be named to protect the minor.

Cst Muzulu reportedly conducted one-on-one sessions with female pupils interviewing them about cases of sexual assault at the school. He is accused of having denied a female teacher permission to be part of the meetings and said he only wanted to be with the pupils alone.





Mpoengs Police Station is said to have received anonymous tip-offs from members of the public on alleged cases of sexual assault on pupils at the school.





Cst Muzulu was asked to get to the bottom of the matter. Sources said Cst Muzulu allegedly started fondling the girls in a classroom, where he held one-on-one meetings with each of them.





The matter came to light when pupils told to their parents about their ordeals. A woman teacher responsible for guidance and counselling was approached by some parents following the pupils’ narration of events that occurred during interviews with the police officer.





The allegations are that Cst Muzulu fondled the breasts of the pupils while he inserted his fingers into the private parts of some pupils.





Bulu Primary School headmistress reported the matter to police, leading to the officer’s arrest.





Some pupils are said to have started bleeding, leading to them being rushed to Brunapeg Hospital for medical examination.





Some are said to have complained of difficulty when walking or sitting following the alleged ordeal.





Contacted for comment, Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Mr Lifias Masukume said he was not aware of the matter as he had been away in Gweru on official business for two days. “I have no yet received the matter as I have not been at the office for two days.



