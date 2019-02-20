TUKU FAMILY TRASHES MEMORIAL SHOWS

The late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi’s family has trashed all memorial events and gigs that were held in his honour saying the first official event will be the Cape Town Jazz Festival, with Tuku’s band performing.





Several memorial concerts have been staged in the name of the late music icon, with his daughters Sandra and Selmor participating at one of the events in South Africa recently.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry in partnership with National Arts Council of Zimbabwe had organised another concert which was scheduled for last Saturday in the capital but failed to materialise under unclear circumstances.



In a press statement posted on Tuku’s official social media pages, the family trashed such events saying they did not have the backing of the family.



The statement drew widespread criticism with the widow Daisy being subject of attacks for allegedly shutting out the likes of Selmor.



“We are still trying to come to terms with the loss of our pillar of strength and as such we have not engaged any organisation or individual to organise and plan any events on behalf and for the Mtukudzi family here in Zimbabwe or elsewhere.



“We would like to distance ourselves from any events or gatherings that are being held in the name of the Mtukudzi family as we are still grieving,” reads the statement.



This was viewed by many as an attack on Tuku’s daughters who have performed at such platforms.

“All events that have the endorsement of Tuku Music and the Mtukudzi family will be posted on the official Tuku Music social media pages, the first such official event being the Cape Town Jazz Festival that Dr Mtukudzi was meant to have performed at this year and the show will now be a celebration of his life in music by his backing band the Black Spirits.”



People online said they supported Tuku and not the brand which is being positioned to take over the legacy.



“Having said this we would like to appeal to everyone to respect our wishes to have time to adjust as a family,” the statement further reads. Daily News