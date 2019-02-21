MEAT FURY : EX COP JAILED FOR BASHING WIFE





A former police officer who scalded his girlfriend with water following a misunderstanding over meat, was yesterday sentenced to an effective three years in jail.





Harare magistrate Mrs Jessy Kufa initially slapped Simbarashe Sibanda, who used to be based at Borrowdale Police Station, with a four-year jail term before suspending one year on condition of good behaviour.





He was convicted after a full trial. In passing sentence, Mrs Kufa said Sibanda, as an officer of the law at the time of the offence, had committed a serious offence and should have known better.

“Domestic violence is an offence and it is on the increase in our society,” she said. “People should not resort to violence. Sibanda had an adulterous affair, yet he was married. What the accused did was immoral.





“The complaint sustained severe burns and injuries on the neck and body. The medical practitioner who attend to her said the burns could lead to death. Human life is sacred.”





Mrs Kufa said society condemns such behaviour morally and legally. She said it was unfortunate that the offence was sparked by a minor issue of the complaint’s failure to buy meat.



