HOW A CON ESCAPED FROM MUTARE JAIL





AN inmate, who escaped from the Mutare Remand Prison using a different name after only serving two of his six months sentence, was today (Monday) incarcerated for 24 months.





Leonard Mupereri (29), of Natview Park, Mutare, had 12 months suspended on usual conditions.





He was re-arrested on February 2, 2019 and pleaded guilty to contravening Section 185 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9: 23 before Mutare magistrate Ms Perseverance Makhala.





Mr Fletcher Karombe told the court that Mupereri escaped from custody on September 7, 2018 using Blessing Ganji’s details.





“Mupereri connived with Blessing Ganji to use his details to escape from prison. He undertook to pay Ganji $200 upon completing his outstanding four months in jail,” said Mr Karombe.



