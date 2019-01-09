OUTRAGE OVER RACIST PICTURE





The mother of a grade R learner from Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West is fuming after a picture showed her child and three other black children sitting separately from the white children in their class.





The picture was shared on the school's WhatsApp group by the children's class teacher.





"This was meant to be an exciting day for me but it's not," said the parent. The mother, who is not being named to protect the identity of her child, told TimesLIVE that her child's first day in grade R had initially started off smoothly.





She and other parents dropped their children off and were asked to leave the school premises. At 9am, they received an update from the children's teacher on how their day was going via the WhatsApp group.





The picture showed the 18 white learners in the classroom all occupying a single large desk in the middle of the classroom, while the four black children in the class occupied one desk in a corner at the far end of the classroom.





"All I saw was messages from the white parents saying 'dankie, dankie' ['thank you, thank you' on the WhatsApp group] but no one was saying anything about the separation of the learners," said the fuming mother.





She said after discussing this with another parent outside of the WhatsApp group, that parent contacted the school principal to ask about the seating arrangements





TimesLIVE was told that the principal said she was not aware of the situation. The school is being contacted and this article will be updated once its response is obtained.





Asked how the situation made her feel, the frustrated mother said she hoped her five-year-old child was still too young to have noticed what was happening.





"But I am pissed off," said the mother, who said she was not sure what further steps to take.





Meanwhile, the picture has since gone viral on social media. Among those who voiced their concerns was student activist Mcebo Dlamini.





"What is most provoking about this image is not that black kids are ostracized from white kids, that is common in our supposedly post-apartheid Africa. Rather what becomes painful is that there are black people who still insist that racism has ended and who think that blacks and whites can have peaceful relations that do not have undertones of racism," he wrote on his Facebook page.



