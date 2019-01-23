MARRIED MAN BONKS LOVER AS SON WATCHES

A MARRIED woman from Bulawayo allegedly engages in extra-marital sex with her boyfriend in the presence of her six-year-old son.



An official at Childline Zimbabwe, who declined to be named, yesterday confirmed to The Chronicle that they were handling a case involving the woman who allegedly has sex with her boyfriend while her son watches.



The woman and her husband stay in Mzilikazi suburb. “We have since petitioned the Department of Social Welfare to intervene in the matter. However, we cannot comment much on that issue as we are yet to gather more facts from the woman concerned. As soon as we get in touch with the mother, we will give you finer details,” said the official.





The woman’s husband said he has since engaged Childline and Freedom House to investigate the matter.





“This is quite shocking, particularly coming from someone I have been married to for the past 10 years. I am saddened by her conduct and I don’t condone her behaviour. I never expected her to cheat on me and worse indulging in sex in front of our child. I have since contacted organisations that deal with such issues for counselling,” he said.





Born with muscular dystrophy, a group of genetic diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle, the woman’s husband is wheelchair-bound. He is also an advocate for people living with disabilities.





The man alleged that his wife has two boyfriends who stay in the same suburb. “This is a big issue that if investigated you will find that there are many cases like this. Many times people focus on donating to people living with disabilities but they do not go into addressing challenges faced in their marriages as well as the welfare of their children,” he said.





He also claimed that his wife has been denying him conjugal rights for the past 12 months.

“It’s been a year since we last had sexual intercourse. We do not even share the same blanket although we sleep in the same bedroom. When people see us coming out of the house they think that everything is in order,” he said.





The woman did not dispute that she was denying her husband conjugal rights.

“Yes, it is true that we have not been indulging in sex for the past 12 months because he is an abusive husband,” she said.





The woman, a vendor, denied having sex with her alleged boyfriend, arguing that the men who are purported to be her boyfriends were actually her customers. Chronicle