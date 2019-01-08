JAILBREAK : CONVICT STILL ON THE RUN

THREE hard-core criminals who allegedly assaulted prison officers while on transit before jumping off a moving prison truck, were convicts with a combined jail term of 126 years, The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has said.



One died, the other one is in hospital under guard after he was injured during the escape drama while the third one is on the run.



The three felons, Timothy Munhare (37), Bonface Utete (39) and the late, Nyashadzashe Hove (35) who died on the spot after jumping off a moving truck, were initially convicted of armed robbery and carjacking at the Bulawayo High Court. When the incident occurred they were on their way to Bulawayo from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to face further charges.



Responding to questions sent to him, ZPCS’s Midlands provincial public relations officer, Chief Correctional Officer Jere Ruzive said Hove who jumped to his death and was serving a sentence for carjacking and robbery, was due to be released in 2069.







“The three were on their way to Bulawayo where they were set to appear before the High Court on further charges. They were due to have a stop at WhaWha Prison before proceeding.





Munhare who is now fugitive after he managed to escape and is also a robbery and carjacking convict, was supposed to be released on 30 December 2054,” he said.





Chief Correctional Officer Ruzive said Utete who was injured in the escape bid was in hospital under guard and is serving up to 2056 after being convicted of armed robbery and possession of a fire arm.





“There was a fourth prisoner, Patson Mazhanje in the same truck but he was not violent and did not attempt to escape,” he said.





The three all hard core criminals who were on their way to Bulawayo from Chikurubi and were in leg irons, however managed to assault the two prison officers escorting them before they jumped off a moving truck near Lalapanzi along the Mvuma-Gweru Highway.





The driver of the prison truck only got to know of the incident after reducing speed as he approached a toll gate.





One of the prison officers, Christopher Madzivanzira disembarked at the toll gate and informed the driver of their ordeal at the hands of the prisoners. Chronicle