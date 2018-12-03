WHY I GRANTED GINIMBI BAIL

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi — who recently freed businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure on bail on his tax evasion charges — has said duty judges have an obligation to hear urgent chamber applications any time, to ensure the smooth flow of the administration of justice.



Chitapi said this in a judgment in which he explained his decision after granting bail to Ginimbi who had filed an urgent chamber application challenging a Harare Magistrates’ Courts ruling, in which he was denied bail.



Kadungure is facing $3,5 million tax evasion charges was eventually released by the High Court on $1 000 bail.



The bail application at the High Court was heard on a Saturday.

The justice in his judgment fully explained how urgent chamber applications can be heard during weekends, public holidays or after the normal working hours.









“Duty judges are called upon to deal with urgent applications filed by litigants after normal court hours and during weekends. In the exercise of its mandate of providing people access to justice at all times, the courts’ administrative authority has put in place systems which ensure that people are not denied access to justice on the excuse that it is after normal court hours, a weekend or public holiday. Daily News