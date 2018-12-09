FOUR KILLED AS KOMBI CRASHES





FOUR people died on the spot while 16 others were injured, five seriously including the driver, when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst a left rear tyre and overturned near Stevens Farm, about 32km along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, police have confirmed.





Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the accident occurred last week on Tuesday at around 5pm.





“I can confirm receiving a report of an accident involving a commuter omnibus which claimed four lives, on the spot,” said Chief Insp Mazula.





Names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin are notified. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.





Sources said on the fateful day at around 5pm Toyota Hiace driven by Mr Nyasha Mbiriri (27) of Mbiriri Village under Chief Rukweza in Nyazura, Mutare was travelling from Chiredzi towards Masvingo city along the same road, carrying 20 passengers on board.

Upon reaching the 32km peg, said the sources, the vehicle burst the left rear tyre causing the driver to lose control of the car.





The vehicle veered off the road to the right side then to the left side before overturning three times and landing on its left side.





“Four people died on the spot leaving 16 others, including the driver injured, five seriously.





“The injured were rushed to Masvingo General Hospital where the condition of five passengers is still critical. The remaining 11 passengers’ condition is stable as some of them were treated and discharged,” said the source.





The vehicle which suffered extensive damages was towed to the Vehicle Inspection Department in Masvingo for inspection.



