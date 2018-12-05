ED LAUNCHES CLEAN UP CAMPAIGN





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched the national clean-up campaign.







Speaking at the launch at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield Harare, President Mnangagwa urged local authorities to prioritise waste collection as a key function of waste management.





He said it is a duty and moral responsibility for every citizen to clean-up communities on a regular and continuous basis and that good citizenship will embrace the campaign.







President Mnangagwa further called on the media to continue raising awareness on the clean-up campaign as they have a duty to educate people on the need for a clean Zimbabwe.





The President urged the use of non-plastic tools as plastic has proven to be the biggest polluter of the environment.





He took a swipe at those who deliberately throw litter everywhere, saying the law will soon catch up with them.





The President declared every first Friday of the month as national clean-up day beginning from 8am to 10am at every home, workplace, public and private institution.





He said every citizen aged between 10 and 65 is obliged to participate in the national clean-up irrespective of gender, adding that the campaign should be a daily duty for all Zimbabweans 365 days a year in order for it to be sustainable.





The First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa has been chosen by the host Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry to be Patron of the National Clean-up Campaign.





Diplomats, government ministers and the United Nations family led by the Resident Representative Bishop Parajuli, were among the dignitaries who attended the launch.





Meanwhile, earlier today, the President officially launched the National Tree Planting Day at State House.





He planted the tree of the year which is a mushumha.





The First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa and the two vice presidents Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi also planted the tree of the year.





The National Tree Planting Day was declared in 1980 and has become an important part of Zimbabwe’s calendar on which the tree planting season is officially launched.





This year, the tree planting campaign has a focus to continue with the establishment of fruit orchards to enhance food security and nutrition under the running theme: ‘Fruit Trees For Food Security And Nutrition’.







